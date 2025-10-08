Lansing Street Advisors Has $8.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,153,000 after buying an additional 114,406 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $209.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day moving average is $193.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

