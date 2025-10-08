iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lansing Street Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

