Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $714.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $420.49 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $757.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

