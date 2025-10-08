iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stock Position Lowered by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.63. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

