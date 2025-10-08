Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.44.

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

