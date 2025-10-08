RMG Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

