Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $539.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

