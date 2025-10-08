Puzo Michael J Has $219,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

