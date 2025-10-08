KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 3,300 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,932 shares of company stock worth $37,978,216 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Shares of AXON opened at $714.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $757.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $420.49 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

