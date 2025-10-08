Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Sysco by 55.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Sysco Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

