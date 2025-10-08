DMC Group LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 44.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.