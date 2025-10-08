Roundview Capital LLC Sells 860 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.7% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 65.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 91,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 70.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UL opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

