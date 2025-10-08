iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Position Reduced by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $470.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $473.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

