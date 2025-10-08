Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.