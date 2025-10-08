NBT Bank N A NY Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE PM opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average is $168.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

