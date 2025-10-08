Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 533 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $262,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $281,199.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,850,752.80. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 940,015 shares in the company, valued at $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,431,476 shares of company stock worth $182,776,618. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.