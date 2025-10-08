Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,804,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,790,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

