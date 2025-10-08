NBT Bank N A NY Buys 404 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.20.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,874 shares of company stock worth $42,187,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $161.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

