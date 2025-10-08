Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Lifted by Bear Mountain Capital Inc.

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.6% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

