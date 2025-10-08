Country Club Bank Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Country Club Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.02.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

