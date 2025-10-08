Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Colony Family Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

