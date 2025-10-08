Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

