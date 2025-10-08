Country Club Bank Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.15.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.53.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

