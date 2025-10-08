Focused Investors LLC Has $109.15 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $109,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The stock has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.45.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.