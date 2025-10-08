Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 486,870 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 3.8% of Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navera Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Amphenol worth $210,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $126.06.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

