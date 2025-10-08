Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 496,070 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.