Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after acquiring an additional 410,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.73.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $422.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

