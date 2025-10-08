Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 1.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.06.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.