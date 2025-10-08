ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,965,000 after buying an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $519,806,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,638,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,777,000 after buying an additional 626,623 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $905.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $911.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $931.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. FBN Securities upgraded ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

