Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $773.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.6%

PH stock opened at $751.00 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $779.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $748.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

