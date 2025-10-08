Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 682.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

