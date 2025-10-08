Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Navera Investment Management Ltd.

Navera Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

