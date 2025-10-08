Hendley & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,756 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.31.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

