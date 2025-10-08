BlackRock $BLK Stake Boosted by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,166.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,031.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,184.13. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.