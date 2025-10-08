Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,594 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,106.08. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,956 shares of company stock worth $22,841,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.