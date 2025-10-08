Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

