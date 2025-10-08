Abel Hall LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

