Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

