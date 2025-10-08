Abel Hall LLC Sells 102 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Abel Hall LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.80.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,002.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

