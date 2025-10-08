QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $403,372,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Citigroup began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $115.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,447,317.37. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,113.57. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

