Watershed Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.