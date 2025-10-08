DMC Group LLC Sells 683 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.1% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $466.53.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $486.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $505.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

