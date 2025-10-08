Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.7% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $618.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.36 and its 200-day moving average is $556.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

