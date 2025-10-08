11,288 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

DFIV stock opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

