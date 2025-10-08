Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by BankPlus Trust Department

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $208.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

