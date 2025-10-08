Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,471,790,000 after acquiring an additional 148,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,521,339,000 after acquiring an additional 274,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after acquiring an additional 243,306 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $295.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

