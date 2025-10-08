OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.89 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

