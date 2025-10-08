Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,181 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $36,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

