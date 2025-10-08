Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $211.04 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $214.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.60. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

