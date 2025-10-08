International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stake Boosted by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $293.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day moving average is $259.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

